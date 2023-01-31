DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager is dead and another was arrested for involuntary manslaughter after a shooting in Decatur last night.

Decatur police department is investigating if the death was accidental. It happened in a home near 4th and 3rd drive. They said a 13-year-old and a 16-year-old were in a bedroom with a handgun. Officers say the gun went off, striking the 13-year-old in the shoulder and in the back.

911 was called and the teenager was taken to the hospital where he died. Sergeant Steven Carroll said the department is still investigating how the teens got the gun and who it belonged to. He said one thing’s for sure, it all could’ve been avoided.

“It’s tragic, and it’s tragic because they shouldn’t have had the gun in the first place,” Carroll said. “We’re looking to do an atf trace on that firearm to see if we can trace back to where it came from.”

The 13-year-old was a student at Dreamer STEM Academy Middle School. Denise Swarthout, Chief Communications Officer, sent us a statement:

Good morning American Dreamer families. This is Denise Swarthout calling to let you know that we have additional support on campus today, as we have learned of the untimely death of one of our students that occurred late last night. We will continue to have support for students available as long as it’s needed. We want you to know there is no concern for student or staff safety. Thank you for your continued support and understanding.