RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Two teenage boys from Urbana were arrested in connection to a shooting.

It happened Saturday night near Aspen and Laurel Drives in Rantoul. Police say the two 17-year-olds tried to rob a 16-year-old. He was shot in the leg.

When officers arrested the 17-year-old boys, they found three guns. Two of those were stolen. They are facing charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, armed robbery and having a stolen firearm.