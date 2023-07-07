CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police have arrested two teenagers whom they believe to be responsible for a recent string of pellet gun attacks on campus.

Officials said Justin Jimenez-Diaz and Lorenzo Vasquez, both 19 of Rantoul, were arrested Thursday night after police received new reports of pellet gun attacks happening that night. Both are scheduled to be arraigned on aggravated battery charges Friday afternoon.

In addition, U of I Police arrested a third person who is under the age of 18. They were issued a no-trespassing notice for all U of I property before being released to a parent.

Police believe the three are responsible for the attacks Thursday night as well as the attacks on the Fourth of July. At least seven people were hit that night by pellets fired from an air-powered gun, but no one was seriously hurt.

Officials said the series of events leading to Thursday’s arrests started around 8:38 p.m. Two officers patrolling the area of Fourth and John Streets noticed two people in black masks running across the street; knowing that the suspects in Tuesday’s attacks were reported to be wearing masks, the officers started to approach them.

As they did so, officials said the officers were flagged down by a person who reported being hit by pellets just moments earlier. The officers quickly collected that information and resumed their pursuit of the suspects.

The officers found three people walking away from a car parked in the area of Fourth and Green Streets. The car, officials said, matched the description of the car used in Tuesday’s attacks.

As the officers spoke with those people, one of them reportedly told the officers that they had been involved in all reported pellet gun attacks and gave the officers permission to search the car. The officers found a Pulsar-brand gun designed to fire water-based pellets and a water bottle containing the pellets.

The officers arrested all three of the people they found at the car.

Around the same time as these events, U of I Police started receiving calls from additional victims reporting they had been shot at with pellets that night. Including the person who flagged the officers down, four people were shot at Thursday night with no serous injuries.