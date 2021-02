CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)-- Schools across Central Illinois are working to provide much needed services for students who don't have their own place to call home. Districts say the pandemic has made that goal a lot harder to achieve, but there are people wanting to help.

"Especially for kids in schools, having a house to call home, going to bed in the same bed everynight is key to their development. It's key to their education, and it's key to their all around happiness," said Andy Quarnstrom, City of Champaign Township Supervisor. The City of Champaign Township Supervisor says there is already a way to get families into homes, but there needs to be better communication with agencies to make it happen.