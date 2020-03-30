Two teenagers arrested in connection to stolen car

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers said two teenagers were arrested in connection to a stolen car investigation.

In a release, Lieutenant Dave Smysor said officers were dispatched for a report of a car stolen Sunday from a driveway near South Glover Avenue and East Oregon Street. Police learned the car’s owner had found the vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex on East Washington Street.

When officers arrived, suspects that were in the car ran away. Police were able to find and arrest two of them. One was a 15-year-old boy from Urbana and then other was a 15-year-old boy from Champaign. Both were taken to the Champaign County Youth Detention Center where they were held for further court proceedings.

Smysor said the department has responded to five reports of stolen cars since March 17. Four of those happened in the southeast area of Urbana. Smysor said the department would like to remind citizens that they should not leave cars running while unattended, as this can make it easy for the car to be stolen.

These incidents are currently under investigation. Anyone with information, pictures or videos is asked to call the Urana Police Department at (217) 384-2320. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373- TIPS if you wish to remain anonymous.