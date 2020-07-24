Two teenagers arrested after traffic stop

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two teenagers were arrested Friday after a traffic stop.

In a release, police officials said 18-year-old Joaquin Hughes was arrested around 3:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of Moreland Boulevard. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant for unlawful possession of a handgun.

The warrant was obtained by the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office on Tuesday. Officials said it was part of an ongoing investigation with the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force into people that had illegal guns.

On Friday afternoon, Hughes was in a car that had five people inside. Officials said the car was stopped by officers and three of the five people ran away. Hughes was arrested at the car.

One of the people that ran away, 18-year-old Tyrone Fulwiley, was arrested after being chased. Officials said he had a “large, illegal amount of suspected cannabis on his person.”

During these arrests, officers found a backpack that had a large amount of marijuana inside as well as a gun.

Both Hughes and Fulwiley were taken to the Champaign County Correctional Center.