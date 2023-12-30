SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two teenagers were arrested after a fight broke out at White Oaks Mall in Springfield.

Springfield Police Department said they responded to a call around 6:46 p.m. Authorities said around 20-30 teens were fighting near the food court and two security guards attempted to stop the fight. That’s when two of the teenagers began fighting the security guards.

Both teenagers were arrested. One security needed medical attention but no one was seriously injured. Police are still investigating how the incident happened.