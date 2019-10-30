Two suspects wanted in armed robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information about an Armed Robbery to Person that occurred on Saturday, October 19th at 1500 W. Enos in Springfield.

Money and a cell phone were taken from the victim by a man armed with a black handgun.

A second suspect was armed with a knife.

Both suspects fled on foot after the robbery.

If you have any information about this Robbery or any crime, you can stay completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 788-8427.

You can also submit a tip on our website, Cashfortips.US or download the P3 app on your mobile device and submit a tip from there.