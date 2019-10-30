Two suspects wanted in armed robbery

News
Posted: / Updated:
Armed Robbery.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information about an Armed Robbery to Person that occurred on Saturday, October 19th at 1500 W. Enos in Springfield.  

Money and a cell phone were taken from the victim by a man armed with a black handgun.  

A second suspect was armed with a knife.  

Both suspects fled on foot after the robbery.  

If you have any information about this Robbery or any crime, you can stay completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 788-8427.  

You can also submit a tip on our website, Cashfortips.US or download the P3 app on your mobile device and submit a tip from there.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER

Fill out my online form.