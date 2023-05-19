CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — New details were revealed in court on Friday afternoon all in connection to a Wednesday evening police chase in Champaign County.

The men police said were behind the chase were in court on Friday. One of them is Oshae Cotton. Toby Ortega, an assistant with the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office, laid out more of the details about the chase, and the moments leading up to it.

He said it started when Cotton shot at a women’s vehicle. She told police she had been arguing with her boyfriend on and off all day.

“The victim said she left her residence and when she came back she saw her boyfriend and defendant Oshae sitting on Oshae’s porch,” Ortega explained in court. “She parked her vehicle and Oshae and her boyfriend began to walk around. The victim attempted to drive away and she heard a loud boom and her back window shattered.”

Shortly after, officers found the car and tried to pull it over. That’s when it drove off. Police said the driver disobeyed 22 traffic signals before crashing at Neil and Windsor Roads.

Cotton’s charges include aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer.

His bond is $1.5 million.

The second suspect, Jaylen Espino, is being charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and obstructing justice. His bond is $150,000.