MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people are under arrest as authorities investigate 30 vehicle burglaries across Macon County, all of which happened in a span of just a few hours.

Officials with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said that early Wednesday morning, the Warrensburg Police Department was called to investigate a report of two people breaking into cars. Shortly after, officers detained two people near the intersection of South Washington and East Main Streets. Macon County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in the arrests.

Officials added that further reports linked the two to numerous burglaries throughout Macon County. As of Wednesday night, Warrensburg Police are investigating 20 burglaries in their town while the Macon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating another 10 in the Niantic and Harristown area.

The investigation into these burglaries is ongoing.