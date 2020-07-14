Two suspects arrested after man shot in arm

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police are investigating after they said a man was shot in the arm Monday afternoon.

In a release, officers said they responded to the 3100 block of Butler Street around 3:30 p.m. When they got there, police found a man that was shot in the arm. He was taken to the hospital with what officers said were non-life threatening injuries.

Sangamon County Sheriff’s deputies were able to find two suspects near Grant and Sherman Streets. Both suspects had guns with them. They were both arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated discharge of a weapon.

Officers are still investigating the shooting. If you have any further information, contact the Springfield Police Department at (217) 788-8311.