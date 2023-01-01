URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Fire Department responded to a two-story home fire on New Year’s Eve.

As four engines with a ladder, and a commanding officer were on their way to the scene on the 1900 block of Willow Rd, dispatch reported a neighbor saying that people were possibly still inside in the basement.

Crews found fire coming out of two second-story windows on the scene. A second alarm was called with the report of possibly several occupants still inside the home.

The fire department said crews from Champaign Fire were then dispatched on the second alarm. The first arriving crews made a fast knock on the fire and searched for occupants while continuing extinguishment. The fire was under control less than 20 minutes after the first arrival.

The occupants of the home, including two dogs, were able to evacuate the house before the crews arrived. No firefighter or civilian injuries were reported, but the occupants were displaced.

Damage estimates have not been determined at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.