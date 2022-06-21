BEAVERVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people are recovering after they were stabbed Tuesday afternoon in the rural Iroquois County town of Beaverville.

Deputies from the Kankakee and Iroquois County Sheriff’s Offices found the victims on South Bower Road and learned they had been stabbed in a domestic-related incident. Whoever stabbed them had left the scene before deputies arrived and was not located.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They refused to cooperate with investigators.

This incident remains under investigation.