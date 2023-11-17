SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Springfield residents have been charged for offering false information on Firearm Owners Identification Card applications.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Friday his office is charging 33-year-old Jasmine Williams with two counts of forgery and two counts of violating the state’s Firearm Owners Identification Card Act and 23-year-old Edracio Crumb with two counts of forgery in Sangamon County Circuit Court.

Prosecutors said Williams and Crumb forged an application for a FOID card and submitted it to State Police in 2022. They also allege Williams lied on her FOID application.

“Protecting communities from gun violence means making sure that firearms are possessed and licensed in accordance with the law,” Raoul said. “I will continue to work with local law enforcement to prosecute individuals who lie on FOID card applications.”

ISP, which issues FOID cards, is cooperating with the Attorney General’s investigation.

“ISP takes very seriously the criteria in the FOID Act in which a person may be prohibited for having a firearm,” ISP Director Brendan Kelly said.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in court in December.