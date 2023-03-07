SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two men in Springfield have been arrested in connection to a shooting in February.

The shooting was on February 15th last month around 3:30pm near the intersection of Princeton Ave. and 9th St. A single gunshot victim was transported to a Springfield hospital with a non-life-threatening wound.

20-year-old Daijuan Champion and 19-year-old Bryan Creason are being charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm. Champion also faces a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.