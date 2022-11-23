SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two new businesses in downtown Springfield are set to open on Small Business Saturday.

Ad Astra Wine Bar and Market is a wine bar that offers wine alongside light dining options of cheese boards and pastries. Ad Astra will also sell full bottles of wine in their market.

“Ad Astra has been in the making for two years for me now and I cannot come up

with any words that describe how I feel about finally seeing customers drinking our wine and

eating our curated food offerings,” Kristina Barbee, owner of Ad Astra, said. “This is more than a dream come true, and I cannot wait for the entire Springfield area to experience it.”

Images of Ad Astra Wine Bar and Market. Courtesy: Downtown Springfield, Inc.

Wildly Rooted Boutique is a store that will sell women’s clothing, children’s clothing, and home decor. The three co-owners all met at different pop-ups in the city.

Officials say the store will also offer classes and workshops.

Pictures of Wildly Rooted Boutique. Courtesy: Downtown Springfield

The two businesses are next door to each other on Adams Street, with Ad Astra at 306 S. Adams and Wildly Rooted Boutique at 308 S. Adams.

Downtown Springfield Inc. has planned a ribbon-cutting for both establishments: Ad Astra’s is at 10 a.m. and Wildly Rooted’s is at 1 p.m.