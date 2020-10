URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Champaign County Sheriff's Office said three teenagers were arrested in connection to a Monday robbery.

In a news release, officers said they were called to the 1500 block of North Broadway Avenue in Urbana around 11:30 a.m. for a reported robbery. When they arrived, an 88-year-old man told them three teenage boys walked up to him while he was on his porch. They asked him for money, but he refused.