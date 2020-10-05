Two sisters open healthcare uniform shop to replace closed one

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)- Two sisters saw the need to help out the Decatur community when they heard a local healthcare uniform shop was closing. Sisters Christel Wheeler and Victoria Carter decided to open a healthcare uniform shop, Xclusive uniforms. Wheeler says the idea first started when life uniform shop in Decatur Memorial closed. “I began to start hearing in about October of 2019 that they were closing, and so the two ladies that worked and managed life uniforms I reached out to them”, said Wheeler.

They even ended up hiring the former manager of Life Uniform, Peggy Holman, and she said she saw the need for a replacement. “A lot of people that are in the medical field, so there’s a lot of them just my contacts when I was here, you know before working that they have nowhere else to go.”, said Holman. Wheeler and Carter are both healthcare workers and understand the obstacles that come with shopping. “Being a healthcare provider, we need uniforms; we can mess them up in one day and not have anywhere to go,” said Wheeler.

Being the only black-owned healthcare uniform shop, these sisters think about how they’re inspiring little girls. “Being somebody that others look up to or want to reach out to and get ideas they know now that they have somebody that’s from their area that has done the same thing,” said Carter. Xclusive uniforms are open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 8 to 5. For more information you can go to their Facebook page.