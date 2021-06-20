Two shot, one killed early Sunday morning

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are investigating a homicide early Sunday morning.

A press release says it happened just after 12:30 a.m. near West Springfield Avenue and Kenwood Road. It adds when officers got to the scene, they found a crowd of 100 people.

Additionally, police say a 32-year-old man had been shot in his back. Responding officers say they provided him medical aid and he was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Investigators say a second shooting victim arrived at a hospital. The release says he is a 27-year-old man who had been shot in his left leg. He is expected to survive.

Detectives say a large group of people had gathered outside before the shooting happened, and fireworks were being reportedly set off.

Police say 40 shell casings were recovered at the scene. They add two cars and a residential structure were hit by the gunfire.

Champaign Police say they are actively investigating the incident as a homicide. No arrests have been made.

Investigators are asking nearby people or businesses with outdoor security cameras to contact them, as the video may assist their investigation.

Champaign Police ask that anyone who has additional information to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Citizens are reminded that information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Calls are routed to a third-party national call center that receives your information, completes a tips information form, and then passes the information to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for this crime.