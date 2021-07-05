Two shot early Monday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Springfield are investigating a shooting early Monday morning that sent two people to the hospital.

It happened at 1:23 a.m. Monday.

A press release from the Springfield Police Department says officers were already in the area of North Grand Avenue West and Ledlie Avenue because a crowd had gathered for a party.

Police say they heard several shots being fired at the scene. Officers say they found two gunshot victims and started providing them medical aid.

The release says a 26-year-old man was shot and a 27-year-old woman was shot. Both were taken by ambulance to the Memorial Medical Center emergency room.

Both victims are expected to survive their injuries, according to SPD.

Detectives were called to the scene. They say they are still actively investigating.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at

217-788-8311 or Sangamon County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.