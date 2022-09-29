DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Fire Department responded to two separate house fires in on Wednesday and Thursday.

The fire department responded to a vehicle fire at 12:40 P.M. on Tillman and found a house also on fire.

Firefighters extinguished the fire quickly with minor to moderate damage to the structure. The property was valued at $60,000 with $6,000 worth of damage. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Fire and Police Departments.

The fire department responded to a house fire at 2:32 A.M. on Logan. Firefighters noted heavy fire visible in the interior of the second floor. Fire was knocked down quickly from the outside and units moved inside and quickly extinguished the fire.

The house was moderately damaged, valued at $167,000 with $15,000 loss. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.