Two sent to hospital after collision

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were sent to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a SUV and a semi truck crashed.

It happened on Illinois Route 54 at Brickler Road around 2:30 p.m., just northeast of Springfield.

Illinois State Police said the SUV was driving south on Brickler when the driver failed to yield at a stop sign and pulled out in front of the semi. The semi driver tried to avoid the collision, but hit the front driver side of the SUV.

No word on the condition of either driver.