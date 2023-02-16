LUDLOW, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 57 near Ludlow.

The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. On-scene reporters observed two semi-trucks in the highway median, both of which sustained damage. Troopers reported that there were no injuries.

Troopers added that one northbound lane was closed for investigation, but all lanes reopened around 4:12 p.m. Reporters said there is a short traffic backup, describing it as “nothing major.”

