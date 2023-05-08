SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Springfield residents were displaced after a garage fire spread to their vehicle this weekend.

According to a release from Springfield Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a garage fire near the intersection of Bridle Path Lane and Hunt Road Friday night around 10:30 p.m. By the time fire crews arrived, the fire had spread from the garage to a motor home parked in the driveway as well as a passenger vehicle.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire on the roof of the motor home as well as the garage and the roof above the garage.

The two residents inside had already evacuated by the time Springfield Fire Department arrived. Both said they had a different place to spend the evening.

No one was injured in the fire.