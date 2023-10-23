TEUTOPOLIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Effingham County Coroner has provided more details into the semi-crash and deadly HAZMAT spill that prompted an evacuation of half of Teutopolis three weeks ago.

The crash happened on U.S. Route 40 at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Sept. 30. The anhydrous ammonia that leaked out of the crashed tanker trailer resulted in five deaths and the evacuation of 500 people from Teutopolis.

According to the coroner, a final and official autopsy report showed that five died from respiratory failure due to inhalation and exposure to the ammonia.

They were identified as 34-year-old Kenneth Bryan and his two children, Rosie and Walker. 31-year-old Vasile Crico-Van of Ohio and 67-year-old Danny J. Smith of Missouri were also killed.

Additionally, seven people were severely injured due to the ammonia leak. They are identified as follows:

Terrie Tudor, age 61 from Union, Missouri – critical condition , still in the hospital

, still in the hospital John Costello, age 19 from Olathe, Kansas – critical condition , still in the hospital

, still in the hospital Sara Tague, age 18 from Lake Elmo, Minnesota – discharged from the hospital

Anja Dangelmaier, age 18 from Arlington, Texas – discharged from the hospital

Jacob Bloemker, age 24 of Brownstown, Illinois – discharged from the hospital

Weston Hemmerling, age 18 of Kansas City, Kansas – discharged from the hospital

Charlie Whitt, age 66 from Green Castle, Indiana – discharged from the hospital

The coroner said all seven are still receiving medical treatment for chemical burns to their eyes, lungs and respiratory systems.

The crash is still under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the National Transportation Safety Board.