Two Rantoul City Schools employees test positive for COVID-19

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul City Schools officials said there are two COVID-19 cases at two schools in their district.

In a letter to families, officials said an employee at Pleasant Acres tested positive. “The last time the COVID-19 positive individual was in the school setting while they were possibly contagious is Thursday, September 3, 2020,” said the District. They continued to say no students or staff may be at higher risk because of “close contact” with that person.

Additionally, officials said an employee at Broadmeadow tested positive. They stated the last time that person was in the school setting while possibly contagious was Friday, September 11. They said only one staff member had to be quarantined for close contact.

The District said in light of these positive cases, you should monitor your students for symptoms.