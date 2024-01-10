DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Two pets have died following a house fire in Danville Tuesday night. The people living there were not home at the time and are not hurt.

The fire happened in the area of Bowman Avenue and Maple Street at 7 p.m. Officials with the Danville Fire Department said firefighters arrived to find a one-story wooden frame home on fire, with heavy flames and smoke coming from the structure.

Firefighters entered the house with a hose line to begin extinguishing the fire while others began searching for people. None were found, but two pets were discovered dead. The fire caused an estimated $45,000 in damages.

Firefighters remained on scene for four hours to battle the flames and complete overhaul. The Danville Fire Department and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal are investigating the cause, which remains unknown at this time.