Two people taken to the hospital after crash

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police are investigating after a two-car crash on Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers said it happened on US Route 136 at Henning Road shortly before 4 p.m. They said a 78-year-old Henning man was stopped at a stop sign on Henning Road northbound and pulled out in front of a 54-year-old Milford woman.

She was driving her car eastbound on Rt. 136. Her car was hit on the driver’s side door.

The man was taken to the hospital by helicopter with serious injuries. The woman was taken to the hospital as well with injuries.

The man was ticketed for failure to yield right of way.