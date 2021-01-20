Champaign County

Two people taken to hospital after crash

Illinois State Police

MARION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two Taylorville residents were taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Marion County.

In a news release, Illinois State Police said the crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. on US Route 51, south of Clinton Avenue. Troopers stated the vehicle, driven by 50-year-old Robby Pearson, drove off the road and into a ditch. The car then hit a culvert and overturned.

Both Pearson and his passenger, 50-year-old Melinda Blades, were taken to the hospital with injuries. There is no word on their current condition.

Troopers said Pearson was ticketed for improper lane usage.

