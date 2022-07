SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Two cars crashed south of Effingham early Monday morning.

State Police said one car was traveling too fast northbound on I-57 mile marker 152 near Mason, IL and hit the car in front of it. The front car then flipped several times into the ditch on the side of the road, according to police.

The driver of the back car got a ticket for not reducing speed.

The driver of the front car and the passenger in the back car were both taken to area hospitals after the crash.