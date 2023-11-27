SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after two people were shot early Sunday morning in Springfield.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26, on South 19th Street near Laurel Street. Officials said responding officers found two people shot inside a car – a 20-year-old man had been shot in the arm and lower back and a 19-year-old woman was shot in the leg.

Both were taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital for treatment of their injuries. The two victims are expected to survive.

The Springfield Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division collected evidence at the scene and interviewed witnesses. Police are still investigating.

Anyone has any information about the shooting is asked to call either the Springfield Police Department (217-788-8311) or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers (217-788-8427).