DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police are investigating after two people were found shot to death in an apartment Tuesday morning.

Officials with the Decatur Police Department said the two were found in the area of County Trail near West McKinley Avenue. Offices were asked to perform a welfare check at the apartment; when officers arrived at 9:30 a.m., they found a 39-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman dead.

Detectives found a gun and shell casings inside the apartment, and police believe the two victims were dating.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the deaths is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (217-424-2734) or Macon County Crime Stoppers (217-423-8477).