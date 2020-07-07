Two people sentenced for theft and burglary

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County State’s Attorney said two people were sentenced in separate theft and burglary cases.

State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said Justin Lawless pleaded guilty Tuesday to burglary. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.

In October 2018, Lawless went into a storage container that was on the victim’s property. The container was used to help manage the victim’s farm in Collison.

Lawless’ father gave investigators permission to search the property that he shares with his son. In that area, they found the victim’s stolen items.

In a separate case, Lacy said Jody Carson pleaded guilty to theft over $10,000. Carson was sentenced to five years in prison.

Lacy said in August and October of 2019, Carson went to Menards in Danville several times. Carson bought items, obtained an invoice and then used it to get into the lumber yard.

Once in the lumber yard, Carson would “load up a flatbed truck with additional lumber than what was not purchased with the assistance of a store employee working the exit gate.” Carson would then leave the yard with the stolen goods. Over several months, Carson stole over $22,000 worth of materials.