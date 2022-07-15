SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people from Springfield were sentenced for drug charges .

Federal prosecutors showed 36-year-old Brandy Friday and 42-year-old Brent Garner, conspired to distribute methamphetamine, and found over 23 grams of meth and 10 kilograms of a substance with meth, after being arrested in February 2021. They also found over 1.5 kilograms of heroin that belonged to them.

Friday was sentenced to five years in federal prison and four years of supervised release.

Garner, who was convicted in a past drug offense in 2009, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and eight years of supervised release.

According to the Justice Department, both Garner and Friday pleaded guilty in March.