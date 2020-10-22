Two people identified by coroner after deadly Rt. 45 crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County coroner identified two people killed in a 2-car crash Wednesday night.

Authorities said the crash happened north of Thomasboro on Route 45. Coroner Duane Northrup said a car driven by 67-year-old Steven E. Block, of Urbana, was “reportedly traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 45.” That is when he crashed into a car driven by 28-year-old Kristina N. Freeman-Mann, of Rantoul.

Northrup said both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in Freeman-Mann’s car was taken to the hospital.

An autopsy will be performed on Friday for Block. Northrup stated there will be no autopsy for Freeman-Mann.

This crash is still under investigation by the Champaign County coroner’s office and the Illinois State Police.

