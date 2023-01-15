CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were hurt and one cat died in a Charleston fire on Sunday morning.

It happened on the 600 block of N. 5th St. around 5:30 a.m.

Charleston fire crews say they saw heavy fire coming from the garage attached to the two-story home. Officials say it made its way up to a second story apartment.

Crews were able to contain the fire and called for back up.

Five people who were in the building at the time of the fire were able to escape. Two of them were treated for smoke inhalation.

Crews also treated a second cat, who was taken to a veterinary clinic.

Officials say the fire started in the garage and both floors have fire, smoke, and water damage.

All five people have been displaced.

The Charleston Fire Department was assisted on the scene by Mattoon Fire Department, Charleston Police Dept, Charleston Building Department, Lincoln Fire Protection District, Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance, Coles-Moultrie County 911, Coles-Moultrie Electrical Coop, and the American Red Cross.

The fire is currently under investigation.