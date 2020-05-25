Two people hurt in crash

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said two people were hurt in a crash Monday morning.

It happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. near U.S. 50 at Richland County 300 E.

Police said a motorcycle attempted to pass a truck on the right side as the truck was preparing to make a right turn. The motorcycle hit the truck in the middle of the passenger side.

The driver of the motorcycle, 31-year-old Caleb Cochran from Clay City, and the passenger, 41-year-old Jamie Wilkin from Clay City, were both airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Cochran has been cited for improper passing, operating a vehicle without insurance, driving with expired registration and improper use of registration.