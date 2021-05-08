Two people hurt in car crash

News
Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–Two people were sent to the hospital after a car crash.

It happened at Illinois Route 33 at North 1775th Street Friday night in St. Francis Township around 9:10 pm. Illinois State Police says a Blue 2013 Ford Flex was traveling northbound on 1775th Street. The driver was coming towards the intersection with Illinois Route 33. A black 2018 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling westbound on IL RT-33.

The Ford Flex failed to yield the right-of-way and was was hit on its passenger side as it crossed in front of the pickup truck. The driver of the Ford Flex and passenger were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck and passenger were not hurt.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story