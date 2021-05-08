Two people hurt in car crash

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–Two people were sent to the hospital after a car crash.

It happened at Illinois Route 33 at North 1775th Street Friday night in St. Francis Township around 9:10 pm. Illinois State Police says a Blue 2013 Ford Flex was traveling northbound on 1775th Street. The driver was coming towards the intersection with Illinois Route 33. A black 2018 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling westbound on IL RT-33.

The Ford Flex failed to yield the right-of-way and was was hit on its passenger side as it crossed in front of the pickup truck. The driver of the Ford Flex and passenger were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck and passenger were not hurt.