EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police responded to a four-car crash late Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 4:47 p.m. on northbound Interstate 57 at mile marker 162. Two people were hurt and transported to an area hospital. The roadway was closed and reopened at around 6:39 p.m.

(Credit: Mike Brummer)

No further information has been disclosed at this time.