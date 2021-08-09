Two people hurt after motorcycle sideswipes car

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Coles County Sheriff’s Department said two people were hurt after an incident involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.

In a news release, officers said it happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Route 16, just east of Route 49. A motorcycle was trying the pass the car while traveling westbound. While passing, the bike’s rear tire blew out causing it to sideswipe the vehicle. The motorcycle then laid down in the road causing both the driver and the passenger to fall.

The motorcycle’s driver was airlifted to the hospital while the passenger was transported by the fire department. “Both riders are reported to be in stable condition,” said officers.