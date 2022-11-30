DECATUR, Ill (WCIA) – Two people are in the hospital after a head-on collision at the intersection of Lake Shore Drive and Silas on Tuesday night.

Police say a woman from Decatur was driving eastbound on Lake Shore when she noticed an SUV waiting to turn left onto Silas Street. In an attempt to avoid crashing into the SUV, the woman swerved into oncoming traffic in the westbound lane.

At the same time, a man from Moweaqua was driving his truck westbound on Lake Shore Drive. The woman collided head-on with him and both drivers were sent to the hospital following the accident.

Officials said members of the Fatal Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and are currently investigating the crash.