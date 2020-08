RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say two people are okay after being hit by a car Thursday afternoon

It happened outside of Rantoul high school around three.

Officers say a 30-year-old and a 10-year-old were walking across the street in the cross walk when someone drove through it and hit them.

An Ambulance gave the child medical attention as a precaution.

The driver was charged with failure to yield at a crosswalk.