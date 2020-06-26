Two victims dead, one in critical condition after shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two men are dead and one woman is in critical condition after a shooting at BUNN-o-Matic in Springfield earlier this morning, Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow confirmed during a press conference.

Police were called to the factory at 1400 Stevenson Drive around 11:03 this morning for reports of multiple shots fired.

Winslow said officers found a white male in his 20s and a white male in his 60s at the scene; both men are dead. A white woman in her 50s was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

All three victims were factory employees.

Police said the suspect, 48-year-old Michael Collins, of Springfield, fled the scene. Around 1:49 p.m., Winslow said the Morgan County Sheriff’s office said they’d located Collins in his vehicle. Collins, who, like the victims, was an active employee of BUNN-o-Matic, was found dead.

Winslow declined to share further information, saying the incident remains under investigation by police, including the Sangamon County Sheriff’s office and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

Police plan to hold another press conference at 6 p.m. to provide more details.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.