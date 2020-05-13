Two people arrested on meth charges

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested after a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Charleston Police said their department and the Central Illinois Drug Task Force were getting ready to execute a search warrant near Madison Avenue and 14th Street, when a car was seen leaving the house.

Officers said McMillon was driving the car when stopped for a minor traffic violation. Coad was in the car was well. After a K9 unit alerted officers to the presence of narcotics in the car, it was searched along with Coad and McMillon. Officers found a syringe in Coad’s possession that had tested positive for meth.

In addition to the traffic stop, a search warrant was executed at the house near Madison and 14th. Officers said they found meth in McMillon’s bedroom.

Both Coad and McMillon were arrested and taken to the Coles County Jail. Both are facing possession of meth under 5 grams charges.