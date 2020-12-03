Two people arrested on meth charges after traffic stop

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police arrested two people after a traffic stop resulted in the seizure of more than five pounds of meth.

In a news release, troopers said they made a traffic stop on Interstate 55 near Odell Tuesday after they saw a traffic violation. During the stop, they established probable cause to search the car, according to state police. They found over five pounds of meth in the cargo area of the car.

State Police said 21-year-old Angel Rupe, of North Fort Myers, Florida and 30-year-old Devan Erving, of Peoria, were both arrested for possession of meth with intent to deliver and possession of meth.