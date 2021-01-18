Two people arrested on gun & drug charges

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said an ongoing Street Crimes Unit investigation led to two people being arrested on drug and gun charges.

In a news release, Officer John Fermon said officers arrested 22-year-old Ransom Fellers in the Clobertin Court area on Friday afternoon. His arrest was related to “his unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and illegal drug sales,” according to Fermon. Officers were able to retrieve both a loaded pistol and a variety of controlled substances.

Mugshots provided by Bloomington Police Department. Ransom Fellers (Left) and Brandy Collins (Right).

Fellers was charged with several counts of unlawful use of weapons by a felon, possession of meth and other related charges.

During the investigation, Fermon said they also arrested 21-year-old Brandy Collins. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance.