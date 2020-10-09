Two people arrested on drug charges

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office said while executing a warrant for the arrest of one man, they also arrested a woman; both on drug charges.

The county’s DIRT team was able to get a warrant for 46-year-old James Dyer’s arrest after multiple controlled purchase of meth from him. They executed the warrant at his house on Mathew Street around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers found Dyer in possession of $3,440, a Taser x26 ECW with a cartridge — authorities stated this is not a civilian model– five grams of meth, one gram of heroin and other prescription pills that were not identified. These were found inside of this home.

Dyer was out on bond on a narcotics charge. A search warrant was issued for him by the DIRT team in February.

While they were in the house, officers said 31-year-old Lindsey Huston, who lives on Exeter Court, was found with 1.1 grams of heroin, 2 grams of meth and unidentified prescription drugs.

Huston was arrested for possession of meth. Dyer was charged with delivery of meth, possession of meth and unlawful use of a weapon (possession of a weapon by a felon).