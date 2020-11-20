Two people arrested on drug charges

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man and woman were arrested early Friday after officers said a warrant led to them finding drugs and cash in a house.

In a news release, the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office said their DIRT team executed a search warrant at 5:30 a.m. at a house in the 1000 block of North 12th Street in Springfield. They said James “Benny’ Erwin lived there, as well as Bobbyjo Hamilton.

In the house, officers found 23.5 grams of meth, 3.8 grams of crack cocaine, 2.2 grams of heroin and 6.2 grams of an unknown narcotic. They also found $2,400.

Officers arrested Erwin and Hamilton for possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Authorities said Erwin was on parole for narcotics. He was out on bond for two unrelated narcotic cases from this year.