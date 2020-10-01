Two people arrested in connection to machine shed burglaries

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested in connection to several machine shed burglaries around central Illinois.

The McLean County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Saybrook after receiving a tip in regards to two suspects connected to the burglaries in McLean, Champaign, DeWitt, Ford and Piatt counties. In Saybrook they arrested Tony Harris, of Gibson City, and Amanda Burmaster, of Saybrook.

Officers said Harris and Burmaster both had several stolen items when they were arrested on Wednesday.

“Over the course of the past month we have recovered several thousand dollars of stolen property from those areas,” said officers.

Harris was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and theft over $300. Deputies also arrested Burmaster for the same offenses.