Two people arrested in connection to death of missing woman

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said two people were arrested in connection to the death of a 72-year-old Shelby County woman who was found dead.

In a news release, troopers said Sherry Hubbartt was found dead inside of her home Sunday. On Monday, warrants were issued for 25-year-old Clayton Anderson, of Shelbyville and 19-year-old Thomas Miller, of Decatur.

Anderson was wanted for first degree murder, among other charges. Miller was wanted for concealment of homicidal death. On Sunday, both Anderson and Miller were arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol for various unrelated criminal charges in Nevada, according to troopers. Miller was taken to the Clark County Detention Center and Anderson was taken to a Las Vegas hospital.

Illinois State Police are still investigating this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at (217) 278-5004.